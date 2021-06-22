City: Lansing residents advised to file for child tax credit by July 15

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing residents that do not automatically qualify for the Child Tax Credit payments have until July 15 to see if they are eligible and submit their information, Mayor Andy Schor said Monday.

Some families have already automatically qualified for the child tax credit. For example, families that filed their 2019 or 2020 federal taxes, or filed for the stimulus, automatically qualify for the Child Tax Credit payments and do not need to submit additional information. However, others may also qualify this year.

As part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, qualifying families who did not file their taxes or for the stimulus are now eligible to receive $250 to $300 monthly payments for each child that is 17 years old or younger. This means that families can receive a total of anywhere from $3,000 to $3,600 per child this year. Payments will be deposited once a month starting in July and through the rest of this year.

“As we approach the end of the pandemic, the economic struggles from the last year and a half are still very real for many Lansing families, and this new provision will help make ends meet,” said Mayor Schor.

How to Submit Information:

Residents can view the qualifications for advance Child Tax Credit payments and submit their information on the IRS website.

Residents can also use the Child Tax Credit Non-filer Sign-Up Tool to submit their information.

