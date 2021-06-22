BREAKING: Crews respond to large house fire at Horton and Jerome

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Crews are on the scene of a large house fire near the intersection of Horton St. and Jerome St. in Lansing.

Heavy smoke and flames were seen from a two-story house shortly after 8 a.m. Flames were still seen at 9:30 a.m.

It is not yet confirmed if any people or animals were in the house at the time of the fire.

News 10 is on the scene and will update this story as more information is made available.

House fire on Horton and Jerome (WILX)

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.