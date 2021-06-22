Advertisement

BREAKING: Crews respond to large house fire at Horton and Jerome

The fire started shortly after 8 a.m.
House fire at Horton and Jerome
House fire at Horton and Jerome(WILX)
By Alyssa Plotts and Krystle Holleman
Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Crews are on the scene of a large house fire near the intersection of Horton St. and Jerome St. in Lansing.

Heavy smoke and flames were seen from a two-story house shortly after 8 a.m. Flames were still seen at 9:30 a.m.

It is not yet confirmed if any people or animals were in the house at the time of the fire.

News 10 is on the scene and will update this story as more information is made available.

House fire on Horton and Jerome
House fire on Horton and Jerome(WILX)

WILX Weather Morning Webcast 6/22/21