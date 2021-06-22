Advertisement

AG Nessel Testifies Before House Judiciary Committee on Elder Abuse Bill Package

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
By Jake Vigna
Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - House Bills 484748484849, and 4850; and Senate Bills 503504505 and 506 are the remainder of the Elder Abuse Task Force’s first initiatives.

The bills target issues surrounding conservatorships and guardianships, specifically, the abuse of older adults.

“This package of bills is not just a good idea, it is a moral imperative,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel told members of the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday morning.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, if passed, the bills will:

  • Require a judge to justify on the record why a family member who is willing to serve as a guardian is not suitable. While the law already provides that family members have priority, the modification serves as an additional safeguard to ensure family members get due consideration;
  • Eliminate a judge’s ability to prevent a challenge to an appointed guardianship/conservatorship for up to six months;
  • Require guardian and conservator certification and visitation frequency;
  • Establish a clear asset/income threshold for appointment of a conservator;
  • Improve the basic standard for medical testimony; and more.

“The bills, and our continued work in this area, are fundamental to restoring basic human rights and dignity to people who have worked hard their entire lives. Now, they need us to make sure that our guardianship and conservatorship system is in place to fight for them, and that is what this bill package does,” said Nessel.

