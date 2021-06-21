Watching Your Wallet: Tips on how to spend those travel points

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If your next big trip is a few months away it’s not too late to start earning rewards for that travel.

It’s a great way to save your family money if you know how to navigate the system.

If you’re not ready to travel yet or your don’t have a trip in mind many travel rewards programs through credit cards are still allowing you to redeem points or request statement credits for non travel expenses.

If you want to save up for a trip, Sara Rathner a personal finance expert with NerdWallet says now is the time to pick out a rewards card and start earning.

“Especially now some travel rewards cards have really large sign up bonuses,” said Rathner. “we recommend you get those new cards at least 5 months before you book award travel because typically you have three month to earn the bonus and then it takes another billing cycle for that bonus to show up in your account.”

If this is you, start researching cards. Nerdwallet rates a few on its website.

Try to earn that sign up bonus, but Sara says don’t get yourself into credit card trouble just to get a bonus.

You want to pay off any balances in full each month, so you do not put interest on your card and waste the potential value of any reward.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

