Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: Tips on how to spend those travel points

Watching Your Wallet: Americans sitting on travel rewards
Watching Your Wallet: Americans sitting on travel rewards
By WILX News 10
Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If your next big trip is a few months away it’s not too late to start earning rewards for that travel.

It’s a great way to save your family money if you know how to navigate the system.

If you’re not ready to travel yet or your don’t have a trip in mind many travel rewards programs through credit cards are still allowing you to redeem points or request statement credits for non travel expenses.

If you want to save up for a trip, Sara Rathner a personal finance expert with NerdWallet says now is the time to pick out a rewards card and start earning.

“Especially now some travel rewards cards have really large sign up bonuses,” said Rathner. “we recommend you get those new cards at least 5 months before you book award travel because typically you have three month to earn the bonus and then it takes another billing cycle for that bonus to show up in your account.”

If this is you, start researching cards. Nerdwallet rates a few on its website.

Try to earn that sign up bonus, but Sara says don’t get yourself into credit card trouble just to get a bonus.

You want to pay off any balances in full each month, so you do not put interest on your card and waste the potential value of any reward.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

WILX News 10 Weather Authority
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for these Mid-Michigan counties
Michigan State Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting at a Juneteenth...
MSP identifies suspect in Flint officer-involved shooting at Juneteenth parade
Eaton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 2100 block of Ackley in Eaton Rapids...
UPDATE: 79 year old Eaton Co. man shot, killed, suspect in custody
St. Johns fire crews work to put out a fire on E. Walker Rd.
St. Johns fire department investigating garage fire
D'Lynn Smith decided to recreate pictures of her dad to celebrate Father's Day
Charlotte woman recreates father’s photos

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Americans sitting on travel rewards
Watching Your Wallet: Americans sitting on travel rewards
Watching Your Wallet: Spring cleaning your finances
Watching Your Wallet: Only 43% of Americans know their investments
Watching Your Wallet: Spring cleaning your finances
Watching Your Wallet: Avoid getting charged too much for rental cars
Watching Your Wallet: Spring cleaning your finances
Watching Your Wallet: Spring clean your finances