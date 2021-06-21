Some Michigan schools struggling to fill open teacher positions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Teacher shortages are an ongoing issue for schools in Michigan. One school system has found a creative way to get around the issue, but other districts are still facing an uphill battle.

“The teacher shortage has become severe and acute, one in five new teachers were leaving the profession in the first five years. That’s a historic high,” said Michigan Education Association spokesperson, David Crim.

Crim told News 10 the teacher shortage has been a major issue even prior to the pandemic because of the starting salaries, but the pandemic has made things much worse. Lansing school district superintendent Sam Sinicropi agrees, saying the pandemic is making people feel less inclined to take a job in an unfamiliar area.

“It hasn’t helped, I think that in the past, everybody didn’t mind moving from one place to another and I think that’s changed with the pandemic. I think it’s people’s reluctance to maybe not be in an area they are not familiar with,” Sinicropi said.

The Lansing School District has 11 open positions, but the hardest ones to fill have been open since before COVID-19 hit.

“We have Spanish immersion and Chinese immersion programs that require specific certifications for those positions, and they are more difficult to find as our sum special education positions,” Sinicropi said.

“Those have been the harder staffing subjects you can throw in math and science, foreign languages and special ed have been historically difficult to get enough teachers into because they require this special certification that has only exacerbated because of the pandemic,” Crim said.

Sinicropi told News 10 they’ve tried to get creative with filling the roles but it’s been an ongoing issue.

“We’ve reached out to the colleges and universities in our area and outside of our area we put job postings nationally. We have some programs in place that if we find somebody who is willing to get that certification we will assist them in getting that certification in order to be able to fill those positions,” Sinicropi said.

Lansing school district isn’t the only one with open jobs, Jackson public schools almost doubled their job openings this year with 35 teacher openings, but have found a way to fill 28 of those jobs.

“For the first time we’re seeing signing bonuses in some districts Jackson public schools have done that and I know there are others out there that are looking at signing bonus and it’s not uncommon in a lot of professions, but it is in teaching,” Crim said.

“There are two solutions to alleviating the teacher shortages, one way is by increasing the starting salaries, and the other is by providing student loan relief,” Crim said.

The Michigan Education Association says Michigan ranks 41 in the nation in starting salaries for teachers. Starting salaries are around 35,000 dollars a year.

