Organ donation bill aims to close discrimination loopholes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan lawmakers are working to close discrimination loopholes involving organ donation, with the hopes of helping more patients in need.

Legislation passed by the House would make it illegal to deny a transplant or lower someone’s place on a waiting list because of disability.

Another bill would allow HIV-positive patients to donate their organs to other HIV-positive recipients.

The goal is to increase the number of transplantable organs in Michigan. Presently, about 2,500 people are waiting for an organ transplant in the state.

Both pieces of legislation now go to the Senate for review.

