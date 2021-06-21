In My View 6/21/21: A bizarre high school sports year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - What a bizarre high school sports year 2020-21 was and it is now finished after a big weekend at Michigan State hosting the three final spring sports state tournaments.

The MHSAA didn’t have it easy as we all know but all three seasons were completed eventually if not in the conventional sense.

Those involved can breathe a sigh of relief and just hope for a great new school year come August with no Covid issues and usual participation for athletes, coaches, and fans.

