In My View 6/21/21: A bizarre high school sports year

The MHSAA didn’t have it easy as we all know.
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - What a bizarre high school sports year 2020-21 was and it is now finished after a big weekend at Michigan State hosting the three final spring sports state tournaments.

Those involved can breathe a sigh of relief and just hope for a great new school year come August with no Covid issues and usual participation for athletes, coaches, and fans.

