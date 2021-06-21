In My View 6/18/21: The difference a year makes for the Lugnuts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - What a difference a year makes for the Lansing Lugnuts, worried about staying in business to some degree a year ago on Father’s Day because of the Covid issues wiping out the season.

A year ago, there was no season, Lugnuts employees were worried about their future and Minor League Baseball was on the verge of being consolidated by the Major Leagues.

Lugnuts Owner Tom Dickson wondered if he would even be in business in 2021.

A year later, this weekend’s home games should draw big crowds with good weather and fireworks.

The Lugnuts will not play as many games as they did a year ago, but the weather is better, the season didn’t start until May and only had 60 home games instead of the usual 70.

Who knows what it looks like for the future, but Lugnuts fans can return feeling good about their days watching the games, hoping Covid issues clearly are in the rearview mirror.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

