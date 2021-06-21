Advertisement

MSU Has Baseball Players in the Portal

Michigan State University Spartans logo
Michigan State University Spartans logo(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State baseball coach Jake Boss, Jr. says he has six of his players in the transfer portal including all three from mid Michigan. MSU finished 17-27 this past spring, 11th in the 13 team Big Ten. St. Johns catcher Adam Proctor, a sophomore, is the most noteworthy to depart. Two former Holt High School pitchers are also leaving, Burrell Jones and Jesse Heikkinen. Boss says in division one across America, 1,700 players are in the portal.

