Michigan Beer Festivals return

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Brewers Guild announced three beer festivals are back after more than a year off due to the pandemic.

The Michigan August Beer Festival - South will be at LMCU Ballpark, home to the West Michigan White Caps, on August 14.

General Admission is 1-6 p.m., with the gates opening at Noon for a VIP hour for Enthusiast Members. Tickets are $50 per person in advance ($55 day of) with Designated Driver tickets for $10.

The North Beer Festival will be on August 28 at Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City, home of the Traverse City Pit Spitters.

The UP Fall Festival will be Saturday, September 11 in Marquette at Mattson Lower Harbor Park.

The Brewers Guild said they are working on safety protocols and are very happy to welcome everyone back.

“We are happy and excited for the opportunity to get back to Michigan Brewers Guild beer festivals and look forward to seeing people in person,” said Scott Graham, Guild Executive Director. “We are currently working on logistics and safety protocols with our partners at the West Michigan Whitecaps and Traverse City Pit Spitters, which gives us the added benefit of their infrastructure and experience with their own events.”

Michigan’s brewing industry contributes more than 21,000 full-time jobs and $914 million in labor income, with a total economic impact of over $2.5 billion. In terms of the overall number of breweries, microbreweries, and brewpubs, Michigan ranks #6 in the nation—supporting its title as “The Great Beer State.”

Pre-sale tickets for all three events starts Tuesday at 10 a.m. General public sale of tickets starts on Thursday at 10 a.m. All tickets can be purchased at MiBeer.com.

