MHSAA learns lessons during COVID-riddled school seasons

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s no secret that the last 15 months haven’t been the easiest to navigate for the Michigan High School Athletic Association.

But if there’s anything that executive director Mark Uyl has learned over that time, it’s what they have planned might not always work out.

“During these uncertain times you have to be willing to change and adapt and do it quickly.”

That’s something the MHSAA has had to do a lot of this season.

“Flexibility is our middle name,” Uyl said. “This was the longest 15 minutes of our collective lives.”

Uyl says the MHSAA got some good feedback on the changes they’ve made.

On selling digital tickets, Uyl said: “Our schools said there could be some advantages to that.”

Uyl also said they can move some dates around pretty easily. “Maybe we don’t have to be as rigid or as stuck to certain dates and concepts.”

He’s also discussed including every team in the football playoffs, another change they made this season. “Moving forward, is that what our playoffs should look like every year? Is every football school in, just like every other sport?”

Uyl is relieved that the constant changing of plans came to an end on Saturday.

“This weekend was as close to normal as we’ve been going back to last summer. With this being outdoors, the number of folks vaccinated continues to grow every day. It was fantastic to walk around Michigan State and see full crowds.”

Uyl says their plan for this fall isn’t set in stone. Some of the changes they made during the pandemic might stick around in the future.

