Advertisement

Man with giant kidneys to undergo major surgery for removal

By CNN Staff
Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, England (CNN) - A man is hoping to get his life back after getting both of his enlarged kidneys removed next month.

Warren Higgs has polycycstic kidney disease, which means cysts grow on his kidneys.

The disease can reduce organ function, but that hasn’t happened to the 54-year-old. His kidneys have just grown so large, he’s having trouble breathing.

Surgeons estimate the kidneys weigh about 88 pounds each, making them among the largest kidneys on record.

Higgs’ surgery is scheduled for July 12. He’ll begin dialysis and probably need several follow-up procedures after his surgery.

The Englishman wants to donate one kidney to research and save the other as a memento.

Higgs has an online fundraiser established to get a special modified electric tricycle to regain his fitness.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WILX News 10 Weather Authority
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for these Mid-Michigan counties
Michigan State Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting at a Juneteenth...
MSP identifies suspect in Flint officer-involved shooting at Juneteenth parade
St. Johns fire crews work to put out a fire on E. Walker Rd.
St. Johns fire department investigating garage fire
D'Lynn Smith decided to recreate pictures of her dad to celebrate Father's Day
Charlotte woman recreates father’s photos
Eaton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 2100 block of Ackley in Eaton Rapids...
UPDATE: Eaton Co. man shot, killed, suspect in custody

Latest News

Meridian PD needs help in identifying this man
Iran's new President-elect Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a press conference in Tehran, Iran,...
Iran’s president-elect takes hard line, refuses to meet Biden
Boy Scouts discover a house they rented for an entire troop was actually nothing but a vacant...
Boy Scout troop finds empty lots instead of Airbnbs in Florida Keys
Pictured Sunday, June 20, 2021, the home owned by Larry and Sally Higgins, was destroyed by...
After causing 14 deaths, Claudette heads out to sea
FILE - In this June 20, 2016 file photo, the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Empress of the Seas...
Judge rules for Florida on CDC order blocking cruise ships