Hillsdale County hit hard by severe storms, cleanup could take some time

No one was expecting this storm to be as strong as it was, but hope the city isn’t damaged too badly.
By Natalie Kerwin
Updated: 27 minutes ago
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Residents may have to be patient with cleanup efforts in Hillsdale, after severe storms belted the area on Sunday evening.

Many residents say this is the worst storm damage they have ever seen in the city. Some were left without power and woke up to tress and debris everywhere.

“We were quite astonished to wake up this morning, look across our street, and see this enormous old oak crashed to the ground,” said Hillsdale resident Sam Knecht.

The damage the storms left in their wake ranged from vehicle to house damage. No one was expecting this storm to be as strong as it was, but hope the city isn’t damaged too badly.

“The street crews have been back and forth, just checking to see if any more limbs have come down,” said Knecht. “I asked them and we just don’t know the outlook about power restoration. so, fingers are crossed.”

Power companies, tree removal services, and the City of Hillsdale are working hard to clean up the mess. Residents hope the mess can be cleaned up in just a couple days.

