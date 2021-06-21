Advertisement

A great way to make sure your dog stays healthy and active

Learn more about a local dog park
By Stephanie McCoy
Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -If you’re looking for a place to take your dog so that they can stay active and healthy, you might want to head to Williamston. Joey’s Pet Outfitters has a huge dog park that stretches over nearly seven acres and includes a great pond, too, in case your dog wants to go for a swim.

Mark Marquardt, owner of Joey’s Pet Outfitters, recently gave us a tour of the dog park, along with some help from his dog, Luna. Also, if you’re looking for a place to host a birthday party for your pooch, they’d love to host your party.

