A great way to make sure your dog stays healthy and active

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -If you’re looking for a place to take your dog so that they can stay active and healthy, you might want to head to Williamston. Joey’s Pet Outfitters has a huge dog park that stretches over nearly seven acres and includes a great pond, too, in case your dog wants to go for a swim.

Mark Marquardt, owner of Joey’s Pet Outfitters, recently gave us a tour of the dog park, along with some help from his dog, Luna. Also, if you’re looking for a place to host a birthday party for your pooch, they’d love to host your party.

