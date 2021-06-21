Gov. Whitmer urges parents to file tax returns to receive child tax credit payments

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is urging parents to file a federal income tax return if they haven’t done so already so they may be eligible to receive federal Child Tax Credit payments.

“The federal Child Tax Credit is a powerful tool to help us fight childhood poverty,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “This is a game-changing investment that will uplift kids and families in Michigan and across the United States and is another example of how we are making a real difference in people’s lives right now.”

Michigan’s tax deadline is usually April 15, however it was extended to May 17 to alleviate any issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 increased the federal Child Tax Credit from $2,000 per year to $3,600 per year for children under 6 years old and from $2,000 to $3,000 per year for children 6–17 years old. The tax credit will be issued as a monthly payment and will not count as additional income that could affect a family’s eligibility for public assistance.

Families meeting the guidelines will receive an Internal Revenue Service-issued check or direct deposit on July 15, August 13, September 15, October 15, November 15, and December 15.

The new maximum credit is available to taxpayers with a modified Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) of:

$75,000 or less for singles

$112,500 or less for a single parent, also called (head of household)

$150,000 or less for married couples filing a joint return and qualified widows and widowers

Taxpayers who file both a federal and a state return may be eligible for state tax credits, including the Home Heating Credit, the Homestead Property Tax Credit and the Earned Income Tax Credit.

However if you have not filed your taxes and need to sign up, the Non-filler Sign-up Tool is another option.

“The Non-filer Sign-up Tool is designed for those individuals who don’t normally file a tax return, such as families experiencing homelessness, the rural poor, and other underserved groups,” said State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks. “It provides an opportunity for all eligible families to obtain the federal Child Tax Credit.”

The IRS has started sending letters to more than 36 million American families who may be eligible based on information they included in either their 2019 or 2020 federal income tax return, or who used the Non-Filers tool on IRS.gov last year to register for an Economic Impact Payment.

Families who are eligible for advance Child Tax Credit payments will receive a second, personalized letter listing an estimate of their monthly payment.

Recent estimates from Columbia University’s poverty center find that this expanded Child Tax Credit will reduce child poverty by 45% overall, by 52% among Black children, by 62% among Native American children, and effectively eliminate the most extreme forms of child poverty in America.

