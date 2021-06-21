Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer urges parents to file tax returns to receive child tax credit payments

(WNDU)
By Jake Vigna
Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is urging parents to file a federal income tax return if they haven’t done so already so they may be eligible to receive federal Child Tax Credit payments.

“The federal Child Tax Credit is a powerful tool to help us fight childhood poverty,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “This is a game-changing investment that will uplift kids and families in Michigan and across the United States and is another example of how we are making a real difference in people’s lives right now.”

Michigan’s tax deadline is usually April 15, however it was extended to May 17 to alleviate any issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 increased the federal Child Tax Credit from $2,000 per year to $3,600 per year for children under 6 years old and from $2,000 to $3,000 per year for children 6–17 years old. The tax credit will be issued as a monthly payment and will not count as additional income that could affect a family’s eligibility for public assistance.

Families meeting the guidelines will receive an Internal Revenue Service-issued check or direct deposit on July 15, August 13, September 15, October 15, November 15, and December 15.

The new maximum credit is available to taxpayers with a modified Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) of:

  • $75,000 or less for singles
  • $112,500 or less for a single parent, also called (head of household)
  • $150,000 or less for married couples filing a joint return and qualified widows and widowers

Taxpayers who file both a federal and a state return may be eligible for state tax credits, including the Home Heating Credit, the Homestead Property Tax Credit and the Earned Income Tax Credit.

However if you have not filed your taxes and need to sign up, the Non-filler Sign-up Tool is another option.

“The Non-filer Sign-up Tool is designed for those individuals who don’t normally file a tax return, such as families experiencing homelessness, the rural poor, and other underserved groups,” said State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks. “It provides an opportunity for all eligible families to obtain the federal Child Tax Credit.”

The IRS has started sending letters to more than 36 million American families who may be eligible based on information they included in either their 2019 or 2020 federal income tax return, or who used the Non-Filers tool on IRS.gov last year to register for an Economic Impact Payment.

Families who are eligible for advance Child Tax Credit payments will receive a second, personalized letter listing an estimate of their monthly payment.

Recent estimates from Columbia University’s poverty center find that this expanded Child Tax Credit will reduce child poverty by 45% overall, by 52% among Black children, by 62% among Native American children, and effectively eliminate the most extreme forms of child poverty in America.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

WILX News 10 Weather Authority
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for these Mid-Michigan counties
Michigan State Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting at a Juneteenth...
MSP identifies suspect in Flint officer-involved shooting at Juneteenth parade
St. Johns fire crews work to put out a fire on E. Walker Rd.
St. Johns fire department investigating garage fire
D'Lynn Smith decided to recreate pictures of her dad to celebrate Father's Day
Charlotte woman recreates father’s photos
Eaton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 2100 block of Ackley in Eaton Rapids...
Eaton Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating 80-year-old’s death

Latest News

City of East Lansing offering utility bill help to struggling residents.
East Lansing residents reminded of financial assistance with water and sewer bills
AG Nessel share tips on avoiding cryptocurrency scams
Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage
Eaton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 2100 block of Ackley in Eaton Rapids...
Eaton Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating 80-year-old’s death