Gov. Whitmer to announce over 160 new jobs at new manufacturing facility

FILE- In this Nov. 7, 2018, file photo, Michigan Gov.-elect Gretchen Whitmer hosts a...
FILE- In this Nov. 7, 2018, file photo, Michigan Gov.-elect Gretchen Whitmer hosts a post-election news conference in Detroit. Whitmer’s decisive victory was powered not just by places Democrats typically carry in a successful statewide campaign, strongholds like Detroit and suburban bellwethers such as Oakland and Macomb counties. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By WILX News 10
Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will announce 164 new jobs and a $64.5 million capital investment in the city of Walker, MI. She will attend a groundbreaking ceremony at the new manufacturing site, which chose to expand in Michigan over competing sites in Indiana.

News 10 will have the livestream of the event at 1 p.m.

