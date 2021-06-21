Gov. Whitmer to announce over 160 new jobs at new manufacturing facility

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will announce 164 new jobs and a $64.5 million capital investment in the city of Walker, MI. She will attend a groundbreaking ceremony at the new manufacturing site, which chose to expand in Michigan over competing sites in Indiana.

News 10 will have the livestream of the event at 1 p.m.

