Give Blood Telethon event coming to News 10 Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The blood supply is dangerously low, so WILX TV-10 is partnering with The America Red Cross to make it easy for people to sign up for a blood donation appointment.

The “Give Blood Telethon” is on Wednesday June 23, 2021 from 4:30AM – 9AM and 4PM – 8PM at the WILX Studios.

If you want to help out, call 517-946-8822 to make an appointment during the telethon hours and volunteers will be on hand to answer your questions and make your appointment. If you are unable to call during the Telethon, please email redcross@wilx.com with your name and phone number and a Red Cross volunteer will get back with you, or CLICK HERE to sign up.

Shaheen Chevy & Shaheen Cadillac, Central Pharmacy, an independently-owned Health Mart pharmacy and Hedlund Plumbing are proud sponsors of the Give Blood Telethon.

We are excited to announce that Monica Harris from WFMK 99.1 will be joining the volunteers at WILX in support of the Give Blood Telethon!

As a thank you, everybody who signs up by June 30, 2021 will get a $5 Amazon gift card!

