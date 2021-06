-ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Former NHL player and Minnesota Wild assistant general manager Tom Kurvers has died after a battle with lung cancer. He was 58. Kurvers won the Hobey Baker Award as the top college player. He then played 11 NHL seasons from 1984-1995 before moving into management.

