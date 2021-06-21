Advertisement

Former East Lansing Star Qualifies For Olympics

The International Olympic Committee says more than 80% of athletes and staff staying in the...
The International Olympic Committee says more than 80% of athletes and staff staying in the Olympic Village on Tokyo Bay will be vaccinated — and they are expected to remain largely in a bubble at the village and venues.(Source: CNN)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former East Lansing High School sprinter Taylor Manson has qualified to participate with Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics next month. Manson, who received a full scholarship at the University of Florida out of high school, tweeted late Sunday that she has qualified as a member of the women’s 1,600 meter relay team. Manson attempted to qualify in the 400 meters individually and ran her best time, but still finished seventh when only three qualify.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

WILX News 10 Weather Authority
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for these Mid-Michigan counties
Michigan State Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting at a Juneteenth...
MSP identifies suspect in Flint officer-involved shooting at Juneteenth parade
Eaton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 2100 block of Ackley in Eaton Rapids...
UPDATE: 79 year old Eaton Co. man shot, killed, suspect in custody
St. Johns fire crews work to put out a fire on E. Walker Rd.
St. Johns fire department investigating garage fire
D'Lynn Smith decided to recreate pictures of her dad to celebrate Father's Day
Charlotte woman recreates father’s photos

Latest News

*
Former NHL Player Kurvers Dies of Cancer
Michigan State University Spartans logo
MSU Has Baseball Players in the Portal
MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl discusses with News Ten the decisions that lay ahead for the...
MHSAA learns lessons during COVID-riddled school seasons
The Owosso Trojans celebrate their first ever state title after their Softball team defeated...
Owosso Softball capture school’s first ever state title