Eaton Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating 80-year-old’s death

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an 80-year-old Eaton Rapids Township man that has been ruled a homicide.

On Sunday, June 20, Eaton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 2100 block of Ackley in Eaton Rapids Township on the report of a death investigation.

Deputies arrived and found an 80-year-old male deceased. The male victim appeared to have injuries consistent with a homicide.

Deputies quickly identified a suspect, and he was taken into custody at a nearby residence. The 23-year-old suspect was arrested without incident and taken to the Eaton County Jail. The Sheriff’s Office believes there are no other outstanding suspects.

Detectives continue to investigate and anyone with any information about this case is asked to call Det. Aaron Campbell at 517-323-8489.

More details will be released later pending the arraignment of the suspect.

