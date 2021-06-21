East Lansing residents reminded of financial assistance with water and sewer bills

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As COVID-19 epidemic orders continue to be lifted and the state continues to open back up, East Lansing residents are being reminded that the moratorium on water shutoffs extended by the City Council this past April will no longer be in effect after July 1.

With the moratorium ending soon, community members struggling to keep up with their water and sewer bills are reminded that there may be financial assistance available through the City of East Lansing’s COVID-19 Emergency Rental, Mortgage and Utilities Assistance program and the Michigan State Housing Development Authority’s COVID Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA) program.

Community members can learn more about these programs and other assistance programs that may be available to them on the City of Lansing website’s assistance page HERE. Community members are also reminded that they have the option to start a payment plan with the East Lansing Treasury Department by calling (517) 319-6890.

To remain on a payment plan and avoid having water service disconnected, customers will need to make all payments on time per the plan that is agreed upon and remain current on future quarterly water and sewer bills

Beginning June 28, doors of properties in East Lansing with unpaid water and sewer bills will be tagged notifying customers that they have three weeks, not the usual one week, to either pay their bills or begin a payment plan prior to the disconnection of water services, which is scheduled to take place the week of July 19.

Customers should also note that added fees do apply for door tags and shutoffs, so making payments or payment plan arrangements ahead of those dates is recommended.

There are several convenient options for making water and sewer payments:

Pay in person by cash, check, or credit card during regular business hours at East Lansing City Hall Treasury Department window, located 410 Abbot Road.

Pay over the phone by calling (517) 319- 6890 or (517) 319-6896.

Drop a check or cash in in the blue Treasury drop box located in the north parking lot of East Lansing City Hall, along with the bill(s).

Pay online with a credit card.

Activate automatic bill payment (payments can be directly withdrawn from checking or savings accounts). More information HERE Credit card accepted: Visa, Mastercard, or Discover.



