Daily Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 327 new cases, 35 deaths over three day period

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As Michigan is about to return to normal after a year and a half of uncertainty, daily coronavirus cases in Michigan continue to be low.

On Monday, June 21, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 327 new COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths.

State totals are now at 893,491 cases and 19,647 deaths.

Monday’s daily case count reflects Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, instead of the previous Sunday and Monday count. The MDHHS did not give a reason as to why they are no longer updating data on Saturday and Sunday.

The MDHHS previously decided to stop updating data on Sundays due to low testing and staff on the respective day.

Testing is averaging around 19,000 per day in the last five days, slightly less than the normal 20,000.

Good news, however, Michigan’s positivity rate is averaging just over 1% in the last week, the lowest it’s ever been.

Ingham County reports 22,685 cases and 378 deaths.

Jackson County reports 14,721 cases and 283 deaths.

Clinton County reports 6,028 cases and 85 deaths.

Eaton County reports 8,865 cases and 199 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 5,726 cases and 104 deaths.

