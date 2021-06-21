Brock Fletcher tells us more about the competitive housing market

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The real estate market in the Lansing area continues to be very competitive for buyers. Brock Fletcher, from The SELLING Team With Keller Williams Realty, says that a lot of the current offers that are being submitted are above asking price and buyers are waiving home inspections and adding appraisal guarantees as an enticement for sellers to accept their offers.

In many cases, sellers are seeing between five and fifteen offers submitted for their house.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

