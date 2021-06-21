Advertisement

American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights, cites labor shortages

The airline had 120 cancellations on Saturday alone and is projecting at least 50 to 80 flight...
The airline had 120 cancellations on Saturday alone and is projecting at least 50 to 80 flight cancellations a day going forward.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Labor shortages are among the reasons American Airlines is being forced to cancel hundreds of flights through at least mid-July.

The airline had 120 cancellations on Saturday alone and is projecting at least 50 to 80 flight cancellations a day going forward.

The surge in demand for air travel, unprecedented bad weather, and vendors’ challenges trying to return to full employment are other factors.

The airline’s Dallas-Fort Worth hub is said to be most affected by the scheduling issues.

American Airlines customers who have been booked through July 15 will be notified so they can make travel adjustments in advance.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New virus variant in Michigan, racing against vaccination rate
Michigan State Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting at a Juneteenth...
Flint Police officer involved in shooting at Juneteenth parade
Michigan’s attorney general said Friday she would not file charges against a county...
No charges filed against Michigan official who flashed rifle
A 2-year-old is dead as a 9-year-old fights for their life following two separate freeway...
Toddler killed, 9-year-old injured in freeway shootings in Mich.
Jackson's Nixon Water Park will be closed for the 2021 season.
City of Jackson responds to questions on Nixon Water Park closure

Latest News

Jon Rahm, of Spain, reacts after making his birdie putt on the 18th green during the final...
Rahm birdies last 2 holes to win US Open at Torrey Pines
This Saturday, June 19, 2021, photo courtesy of The White Mountain Independent shows the scene...
Witness tells of horror as truck rams into Arizona bike race
D'Lynn Smith decided to recreate pictures of her dad to celebrate Father's Day
Grand Ledge woman recreates father’s photos
WILX Weather Webcast 6/20/2021 PM