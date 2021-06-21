Albion College giving a shot at one-year’s tuition for vaccinations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Middle and high school students who get a COVID-19 vaccination at three public clinics will be entered to win one year of free tuition at Albion College.

Albion is partnering with several community groups and organizations for help organizing the clinics.

The clinics are set for:

June 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Albion College.

June 28 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Battle Creek Family YMCA.

June 29 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Marshall High School.

The clinics are open to anybody who is eligible to receive the vaccine.

