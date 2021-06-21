Advertisement

Airlines, unions demand crackdown on unruly passengers

By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Airlines, flight attendants and pilots are calling for the U.S. Justice Department to prosecute unruly and violent passengers.

In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland Monday, the trade group Airlines for America and several unions for pilots and flight crew cited a “substantial increase in and growing escalation of passengers’ unruly and disruptive behavior onboard aircraft, particularly toward crewmembers. These incidents pose a safety and security threat.’'

In January, the Federal Aviation Administration announced a “zero-tolerance’' policy toward passengers who cause disturbances aboard aircraft or violate federal rules by refusing to follow flight crew instructions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WILX News 10 Weather Authority
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for these Mid-Michigan counties
Michigan State Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting at a Juneteenth...
MSP identifies suspect in Flint officer-involved shooting at Juneteenth parade
Eaton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 2100 block of Ackley in Eaton Rapids...
UPDATE: 79 year old Eaton Co. man shot, killed, suspect in custody
St. Johns fire crews work to put out a fire on E. Walker Rd.
St. Johns fire department investigating garage fire
D'Lynn Smith decided to recreate pictures of her dad to celebrate Father's Day
Charlotte woman recreates father’s photos

Latest News

The coming days could make or break Joe Biden's presidential legacy as talks on infrastructure...
Paid in full? Biden, GOP struggle over infrastructure costs
The Eaton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide on Ackley Road.
Neighbors will miss man killed in Eaton Township homicide
About 45% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. Over 53% of...
US hitting encouraging milestones on virus deaths and shots
Lessons Learned From A Long Season
Lessons Learned From A Long Season
This Saturday, June 19, 2021, photo courtesy of The White Mountain Independent shows the scene...
Driver who rammed bicyclists in Arizona race has DUI history