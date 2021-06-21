New data reveals troubling info on education in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New data shows Michigan was doing better than half of its peer states in children’s economic security and health prior to the COVID-19 pandemic but was falling short on education needs.

The data is according to the 2021 KIDS COUNT Data Book, a 50-state report of recent household data developed by the Annie E. Casey Foundation analyzing how families have fared between the Great Recession and the last year before the COVID-19 crisis.

The Michigan League for Public Policy also released its 2021 Kids Count in Michigan Data Book Monday. Together, the state and national reports on child well-being show nearly a decade of progress on kids’ and families’ needs could be erased by the COVID-19 pandemic unless policymakers act boldly to sustain the beginnings of a recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

“As we look at the things Michigan has done well to better support kids and parents over the last decade, the improvements we’ve seen in children’s health and economic security are now the very areas still being threatened by COVID-19, and the pandemic stands to make Michigan’s existing struggles in education outcomes even worse,” said Kelsey Perdue, Michigan Kids Count director. “We have seen the progress we can make with a concerted effort, sound policy decisions, and related investments, and policymakers need to follow that same formula to offset COVID’s impact, especially with the increased state and federal funding available right now.”

Sixteen indicators measuring four domains - economic well-being, education, health, and family and community context - are used by the Foundation in each year’s national Data Book to evaluate child well-being. The national Data Book also tracks how child well-being indicators have been improving or declining in each state, comparing 2010 to 2019 data this year, and ranks states in each domain and in overall child well-being.

For 2021, Michigan was ranked 28th in the nation in overall child well-being, an improvement from its ranking of 32nd last year. Michigan’s best national rank in the four categories was 22nd in Health, followed by its rankings of 24th in Economic Well-Being and 29th in Family and Community Context. Michigan’s lowest national rank was once more in Education at 41st in the country.

Noteworthy data points include:

ECONOMIC WELL-BEING: In 2019, 371,000 children lived in households with an income below the poverty line.

EDUCATION: From 2017–19, 125,000 young children were not in school.

AFFORDABLE HEALTH CARE: In 2019, 78,000 children did not have health insurance.

FAMILY AND COMMUNITY CONTEXT:

From 2015–19, 295,000 children lived in high-poverty areas.

While the national Data Book analyzes national and state data on child well-being, the 2021 Kids Count in Michigan Data Book: A Better Future is Possible examines state, regional, county, and some city data, with the two reports working together to tell the whole story of how Michigan kids and their families are doing.

The League looks at four comparable domains as the national Data Book: Economic Security, Education, Health and Safety, and Family and Community, to assess child well-being. Some of the individual indicators and data sources vary within those categories, but this year’s state Data Book also primarily compares data from 2010 to 2019 along with the most recent year data for other indicators.

The Data Book can be viewed in full HERE.

