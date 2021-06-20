St. Johns fire department investigating garage fire

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The St. Johns fire department is investigating what caused a garage to catch fire at 2450 E. Walker Rd.

According to St. Johns fire department, the car inside the garage suddenly caught fire, spreading to both the garage and house.

There were no injuries resulting from the fire, however the house sustained significant damage.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

