St. Johns fire department investigating garage fire

St. Johns fire crews work to put out a fire on E. Walker Rd.
St. Johns fire crews work to put out a fire on E. Walker Rd.(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Updated: 40 minutes ago
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The St. Johns fire department is investigating what caused a garage to catch fire at 2450 E. Walker Rd.

According to St. Johns fire department, the car inside the garage suddenly caught fire, spreading to both the garage and house.

There were no injuries resulting from the fire, however the house sustained significant damage.

