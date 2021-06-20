Advertisement

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for these mid-Michigan counties

WILX News 10 Weather Authority
WILX News 10 Weather Authority
By Jake Vigna
Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Severe weather will be heading towards mid-Michigan Sunday night.

Several mid-Michigan counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch, these include:

  • Clinton County
  • Eaton County (Thunderstorm Warning until 9:45 p.m.)
  • Hillsdale County
  • Ingham County (Thunderstorm Warning until 9:45 p.m.)
  • Jackson County (Thunderstorm Warning until 9:00 p.m.)
  • Shiawassee County

The storms will bring winds of up to 60 miles per hour as well as a chance for some large hail.

Severe Thunderstorm Watches for mid-Michigan are until 1:00 a.m. according to the National Weather Service.

To see a full list of counties under watches, click here.

