Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for these mid-Michigan counties
Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Severe weather will be heading towards mid-Michigan Sunday night.
Several mid-Michigan counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch, these include:
- Clinton County
- Eaton County (Thunderstorm Warning until 9:45 p.m.)
- Hillsdale County
- Ingham County (Thunderstorm Warning until 9:45 p.m.)
- Jackson County (Thunderstorm Warning until 9:00 p.m.)
- Shiawassee County
The storms will bring winds of up to 60 miles per hour as well as a chance for some large hail.
Severe Thunderstorm Watches for mid-Michigan are until 1:00 a.m. according to the National Weather Service.
To see a full list of counties under watches, click here.
