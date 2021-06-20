Advertisement

Grand Ledge woman recreates father’s photos

Smith says she’ll do whatever it takes to get the picture right
By Kellan Buddy
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - D’Lynn Smith says her father always tried to make light of any situation.

So when Father’s Day came around and George Winsley wasn’t there, she made lemonade out of lemons.

“It was a few years after my dad had passed away. I was down in the dumps and feeling really sad, and thought, ‘what would he be doing if he were here?’ and I said that he would be sitting at the table in his whitey tighties reading the Sunday paper. That got me laughing and thinking I need to recreate that.”

So she did.

She shared her post on Facebook and says it took off.

“I started doing it every year, and I looked for pictures that make me smile and re-do it.”

Smith says they’ll do whatever it takes to get the picture right, even if it means asking a friend for a prop.

“This morning my husband and I went all over Grand Ledge looking for the hat that we did for today’s picture,” she said. “It makes my day brighter, and I know my dad would really enjoy it as well.”

She tells News 10 it’s exactly what her dad would have done as well.

“Making people smile and making light of the day and putting humor into it was the epitome of our relationship and how we grew up,” Smith said.

And she’s glad she’s found a way to keep him in her life.

“When things are really tough, and we can find a silver lining and a way to help us get through those tougher times, it makes it a lot more bearable, easier, and happier.”

