Flint Police officer involved in shooting at Juneteenth parade

FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting at a Juneteenth parade in Flint Saturday.

MSP say a Flint Police officer was controlling traffic for the parade just after 2 p.m. when someone drove up to him and started shooting.

The officer fired back, hitting the suspect. The officer was not hurt.

State Police are investigating at the request of the Flint Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.