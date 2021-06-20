Advertisement

Flint Police officer involved in shooting at Juneteenth parade

Michigan State Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting at a Juneteenth...
Michigan State Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting at a Juneteenth parade in Flint Saturday.(WNEM)
By Kylie Khan
FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting at a Juneteenth parade in Flint Saturday.

MSP say a Flint Police officer was controlling traffic for the parade just after 2 p.m. when someone drove up to him and started shooting.

The officer fired back, hitting the suspect. The officer was not hurt.

State Police are investigating at the request of the Flint Police Department.

