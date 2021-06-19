Advertisement

Studio 10′s Kickoff To Summer at Lake Lansing

We’re ready for a fun summer
By Stephanie McCoy
Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We officially welcomed summer on Studio 10! When it comes to the summer months in Michigan, there are plenty of great ways to have some fun including going to the lake, doing some camping, grilling in the backyard and listening to some live music.

We’d like to thank Gillette’s Interstate RV, Quality Dairy, Lake Lansing Parks and the Lake Lansing Band Shell for coming out to our Studio 10 “Kickoff To Summer” live broadcast at Lake Lansing South. Check out the fun!

