Advertisement

Police: Florida man pulled gun at Starbucks over cream cheese

Police say an angry Florida man pulled a gun on a drive-thru worker because they forget the...
Police say an angry Florida man pulled a gun on a drive-thru worker because they forget the cream cheese with his bagel. The employee just happened to be the daughter of the Miami Gardens police chief.(Miami Dade Corrections)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI GARENS, Fla. (AP) — Police say an angry Florida man pulled a gun on a drive-thru worker because they forget the cream cheese with his bagel. The employee just happened to be the daughter of the Miami Gardens police chief.

Police say the man, identified in a police report as Omar Wright, 38, became angry at a Starbucks drive-thru when they messed up his order earlier this week.

According to an arrest report, he returned to the window, screaming at the employee and pulled out a gun.

The employee says the man shouted threats but did not point the gun at her.

Wright is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. He was being held on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New virus variant in Michigan, racing against vaccination rate
A 2-year-old is dead as a 9-year-old fights for their life following two separate freeway...
Toddler killed, 9-year-old injured in freeway shootings in Mich.
Three people were shot in Delta Township early Sunday morning.
Suspect in Sunday’s Delta Twp. shooting arrested
The $300 federal unemployment bonus going to residents would be eliminated under a bill passed...
Bill proposed to eliminate $300 unemployment bonus
Jackson's Nixon Water Park will be closed for the 2021 season.
City of Jackson responds to questions on Nixon Water Park closure

Latest News

WILX Evening Weather Webcast 6/19/21
REO Town volunteers
Juneteenth celebrations take place all over Lansing area
This Saturday, June 19, 221, photo released by the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District shows...
Driver rams cyclists in Arizona race, critically injuring 6
Claudette: Heavy rain, flood threat for Gulf Coast