Advertisement

Owosso Softball capture school’s first ever state title

It’s the first title for 38-year head coach JoEllen Smith
The Owosso Trojans celebrate their first ever state title after their Softball team defeated...
The Owosso Trojans celebrate their first ever state title after their Softball team defeated Marysville 8-5.(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The first win is always the sweetest - not just for the Owosso Trojans’ softball team, but the whole school and community.

“I’m shaking a little bit from my toes to my hat, I can’t take the smile off my face,” said head coach JoEllen Smith. “It’s huge for the community, huge for my girls, it’s huge to see that we’re a team that believed in ourselves, and so I feel pretty dang good.”

The Trojans played Saturday in front of the biggest crowd they’ve seen and more support than they could ask for.

“It was keeping us ready and upbeat,” said Pitcher Macy Irelan. “We wanted to put on a show. We wanted them to come for a reason.”

And it was a good reason: the school’s first ever state title, and the first in 38 years of coaching for Smith.

“That’s a lot of work to get to this point, so that was well worth the wait,” Smith said.

“She takes care of everyone and everyone loves JoEllen and so for her to get some recognition on a large state like this, not only for her team but for her personally, 38 years is a long time waiting, she’s been excellent for decades,” said Athletic Director Dallas Lintner.

Smith says they’ve overcome plenty of obstacles this season, including a bout against COVID-19.

“The first two weeks we had nine players, but I think it made is stronger, kids had to move to other positions,” Smith said. “It’s how you react to that kind of stuff that determines the outcome, and they reacted well.”

Saturday was no different.

Down three runs, the Trojans scored six straight runs to secure the win.

“I never doubted them, I never thought ‘oh they got three runs, we’re going to lose,’ we were playing well, but just to come back is huge, but these girls deserve it,” said Smith.

“Each win has been a team win, everyone has given their all, said Irelan. “Those are the best types of wins. Coming back and stealing a game from someone else is the best feeling.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

New virus variant in Michigan, racing against vaccination rate
A 2-year-old is dead as a 9-year-old fights for their life following two separate freeway...
Toddler killed, 9-year-old injured in freeway shootings in Mich.
Three people were shot in Delta Township early Sunday morning.
Suspect in Sunday’s Delta Twp. shooting arrested
The $300 federal unemployment bonus going to residents would be eliminated under a bill passed...
Bill proposed to eliminate $300 unemployment bonus
Jackson's Nixon Water Park will be closed for the 2021 season.
City of Jackson responds to questions on Nixon Water Park closure

Latest News

Michigan State Basketball Freshmen Max Christie (L) and Jaden Akins pose for a photo after...
Spartan Freshman Jaden Akins enjoying time on campus, excited for season
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Five Spartans Set to Compete in Track & Field Olympic Trials
U-M Projects Large Athletic Deficit
Top NBA coach Rick Carlisle
Carlisle Leaving Dallas Mavericks