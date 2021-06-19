Owosso Softball capture school’s first ever state title

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The first win is always the sweetest - not just for the Owosso Trojans’ softball team, but the whole school and community.

“I’m shaking a little bit from my toes to my hat, I can’t take the smile off my face,” said head coach JoEllen Smith. “It’s huge for the community, huge for my girls, it’s huge to see that we’re a team that believed in ourselves, and so I feel pretty dang good.”

The Trojans played Saturday in front of the biggest crowd they’ve seen and more support than they could ask for.

“It was keeping us ready and upbeat,” said Pitcher Macy Irelan. “We wanted to put on a show. We wanted them to come for a reason.”

And it was a good reason: the school’s first ever state title, and the first in 38 years of coaching for Smith.

“That’s a lot of work to get to this point, so that was well worth the wait,” Smith said.

“She takes care of everyone and everyone loves JoEllen and so for her to get some recognition on a large state like this, not only for her team but for her personally, 38 years is a long time waiting, she’s been excellent for decades,” said Athletic Director Dallas Lintner.

Smith says they’ve overcome plenty of obstacles this season, including a bout against COVID-19.

“The first two weeks we had nine players, but I think it made is stronger, kids had to move to other positions,” Smith said. “It’s how you react to that kind of stuff that determines the outcome, and they reacted well.”

Saturday was no different.

Down three runs, the Trojans scored six straight runs to secure the win.

“I never doubted them, I never thought ‘oh they got three runs, we’re going to lose,’ we were playing well, but just to come back is huge, but these girls deserve it,” said Smith.

“Each win has been a team win, everyone has given their all, said Irelan. “Those are the best types of wins. Coming back and stealing a game from someone else is the best feeling.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

