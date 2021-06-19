Advertisement

One apartment destroyed in early morning fire

Lansing firefighters battled an early morning blaze at an apartment complex Saturday.
Lansing firefighters battled an early morning blaze at an apartment complex Saturday.(WILX)
By Kylie Khan
Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing firefighters battled an early morning blaze at an apartment complex Saturday.

It happened at Rivershell Apartments in the 3600 block of Bayview Drive just after 1 a.m.

Firefighters tell News 10 the apartment where the fire started is destroyed and the one underneath it has water damage. The rest of the building is okay.

No one was hurt.

Fire officials are still investigating the cause.

