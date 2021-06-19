One apartment destroyed in early morning fire

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing firefighters battled an early morning blaze at an apartment complex Saturday.

It happened at Rivershell Apartments in the 3600 block of Bayview Drive just after 1 a.m.

Firefighters tell News 10 the apartment where the fire started is destroyed and the one underneath it has water damage. The rest of the building is okay.

No one was hurt.

Fire officials are still investigating the cause.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.