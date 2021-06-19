Advertisement

No one hurt, damage minimal in Charlotte church fire

By WILX News 10
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A lightning strike is blamed for a fire at First Congregational Church of Charlotte.

It happened as the storms rolled in at about 7:30 this morning. Fire crews got there quickly and were able to make their way up to the peak to extinguish the fire.

No one was hurt, and News 10 was told damage was minimal.

Curtis Scott, the church’s vice president, says this is not the first time lightning has hit the church. It also happened about 25 years ago.

“I think the funniest part about that is we actually talked about that at our council meeting last night. ‘Oh as long as we don’t get hit by another bolt of lightning we’ll be fine,’ and it did,” Scott said. “So, we’re all laughing about that this morning. Insurance will cover everything, we’re not too worried.”

The cross on the top of the church was destroyed. There’s also a hole in the bell tower.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

COVID-19 restrictions may be ending in Michigan sooner than anticipated
Michigan will open to full capacity on June 22
Three people were hurt in an attack at Oak Park Sunday.
Mother of boy attacked in park speaks with News 10
Gov. Whitmer Supports ‘Hero Pay’ for Frontline & Essential Workers
A 2-year-old is dead as a 9-year-old fights for their life following two separate freeway...
Toddler killed, 9-year-old injured in freeway shootings in Mich.

Latest News

Mid-Michigan organizers putting final touches on Juneteenth events
Church in Charlotte hit by a lightning bolt
Church in Charlotte hit by a lightning bolt
Some restaurants can't return to normal
Some restaurants can't return to normal
Delta variant
Delta variant