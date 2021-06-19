No one hurt, damage minimal in Charlotte church fire

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A lightning strike is blamed for a fire at First Congregational Church of Charlotte.

It happened as the storms rolled in at about 7:30 this morning. Fire crews got there quickly and were able to make their way up to the peak to extinguish the fire.

No one was hurt, and News 10 was told damage was minimal.

Curtis Scott, the church’s vice president, says this is not the first time lightning has hit the church. It also happened about 25 years ago.

“I think the funniest part about that is we actually talked about that at our council meeting last night. ‘Oh as long as we don’t get hit by another bolt of lightning we’ll be fine,’ and it did,” Scott said. “So, we’re all laughing about that this morning. Insurance will cover everything, we’re not too worried.”

The cross on the top of the church was destroyed. There’s also a hole in the bell tower.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.