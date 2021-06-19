Mid-Michigan organizers putting final touches on Juneteenth events

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday night several mid-Michigan communities are getting ready for Saturday’s celebration of Juneteenth. If you’re looking to join in on the fun, you won’t have to go far. News 10 has a look at some of your options.

Organizers throughout mid-Michigan are putting the final touches on their Juneteenth events. Mikeyy Austin has been getting ready for REO town’s celebration, and he says it’s been incredible to see the amount of people willing to pitch in.

“There’s been a lot of people who have been extending their expertise,” Austin said. “On one hand we have a ton of volunteers, a ton of people within the community that are willing to help. Then some of the businesses. It’s been great to educate myself with all the cool brands and cool businesses that are black owned here in the area.”

With a newly renovated Pinecrest Elementary School and a giant sound system for performers, Dr. Veronica Wilkerson-Johnson and her crew will be hosting their Juneteenth celebrations in East Lansing.

“Tomorrow, no matter what the weather, we’re going to have a march. So, lots of preparation from a sound system to making sure everyone’s accommodated,” Wilkerson-Johnson said. Dr. Jabbar Bennett, MSU’s Chief Diversity Officer, says their festivities taking place on Munn Field tomorrow won’t be the last.

Bennett said, “While this is Michigan State University’s first celebration and acknowledgement of Juneteenth and you expect these celebrations will continue for years to come.”

Aside from the chairs, the tables and the stage underneath the large tent, it was actually the conversations which happened previously which were the real building blocks in making this happen.

“At the very first planning meeting there was a lot of excitement and quite a bit of energy,” Bennett said. “That excitement and energy came from everyone who was around the table. Students, alumni and faculty alike. We were so happy and proud to know this was something we were going to do at Michigan State University for Spartans.”

If you’re looking for an opportunity to celebrate Juneteenth tomorrow just remember there’s plenty of options nearby.

