Juneteenth celebrations take place all over Lansing area

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -June 19th or Juneteenth is a holiday that commemorates the day enslaved black people in Galveston, Texas were set free over two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

Juneteenth is now recognized as a federal holiday, and many celebrations are being held locally. This comes after President Joe Biden signed the holiday into law as a federal holiday.

Many festivals were happening for the first time in local communities.

Michigan State University held its first on-campus Juneteenth event.

“As a student here, we didn’t celebrate Juneteenth on campus, students didn’t really even talk about it or know much about it. So to be able to be here and take time to celebrate with all the people we have here is meaningful, it brings the community together,” said Stratton Lee, President of MSU Black Faculty Staff Administrators Association and Alumni of MSU.

REO Town also held its first celebration of the holiday, Juneteenth Festival 517. The event is aimed at including young adults and millennials in the holiday.

“How we stay connected is by expressing ourselves, and being clear and having concise conversations about how we feel about one another and right now we want to promote love, unity and peace here in Lansing.” said Kerrington Kelsey, Volunteer Coordinator for Juneteenth Festival 517.

The State of Michigan announced Juneteenth as a holiday for the 17th year in a row. The City of Lansing has also celebrated for nearly two decades. Community leaders appreciate the day to take a look back at history, but are also looking forward to more change.

“It’s been a state holiday in Lansing for 17 years thanks to the Juneteenth committee. But now it’s a federal holiday and it’s about time that this is a holiday you know nationwide just like it’s been for 17 years,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.