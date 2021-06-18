WILX & Red Cross Give Blood Telethon

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In response to a dangerously low blood supply, WILX TV-10 is partnering with The America Red Cross to make it easy for people to sign up for a blood donation appointment. The Give Blood Telethon is on Wednesday June 23, 2021 from 4:30AM – 9AM and 4PM – 8PM at the WILX Studios. Shaheen Chevy & Shaheen Cadillac, Central Pharmacy, an independently-owned Health Mart pharmacy and Hedlund Plumbing are proud sponsors of the Give Blood Telethon.

WILX is encouraging the community to call 517-946-8822 to make an appointment during the telethon hours and volunteers will be on hand to answer your questions and make your appointment. If you are unable to call during the Telethon, please email redcross@wilx.com with your name and phone number and a Red Cross volunteer will get back with you, or CLICK HERE to sign up. We are excited to announce that Monica Harris from WFMK 99.1 will be joining the volunteers at WILX in support of the Give Blood Telethon!

Blood donations save lives and there is an urgent need for all types of blood – especially type O. “Last January, during a severe blood shortage, WILX did a similar blood drive telethon which resulted in record-breaking blood donation sign-ups,” said WILX General Manager, Debbie Petersmark. “We know our community will come through again.”

Right now, hospitals are responding to an atypically high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transfusions. In comparison to 2019, the Red Cross has seen demand from trauma centers climb by 10% in 2021− more than five times the growth of other facilities that provide blood transfusions. A blood donation appointment will take approximately one hour from start to finish and it’s an easy way to help save lives.

As a thank you, everybody who signs up by June 30, 2021 will get a $5 Amazon gift card!

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.