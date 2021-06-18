Suspect in Sunday’s Delta Twp. shooting arrested

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The suspect a shooting in Delta Township this past weekend is now in police custody.

Around 1 a.m. on Sunday Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies found three people shot inside a home on Endicott Court. All three people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the suspect will be released after arraignment.

Sunday’s shooting was in the midst of a deadly weekend around Lansing, including one where a 3-year-old boy was shot. The number of violent acts prompted Mayor Andy Schor to announce the creation of the Gun Violence Task Force.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.