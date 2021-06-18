Advertisement

Suspect in Sunday’s Delta Twp. shooting arrested

Three people were shot in Delta Township early Sunday morning.
By Krystle Holleman
Updated: 5 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The suspect a shooting in Delta Township this past weekend is now in police custody.

Around 1 a.m. on Sunday Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies found three people shot inside a home on Endicott Court. All three people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the suspect will be released after arraignment.

Sunday’s shooting was in the midst of a deadly weekend around Lansing, including one where a 3-year-old boy was shot. The number of violent acts prompted Mayor Andy Schor to announce the creation of the Gun Violence Task Force.

