Suspect apprehended in Bush St. shooting in Jackson

By Jake Draugelis
Updated: 8 hours ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday, at approximately 10:39 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of Bush St. for a shooting victim.

Upon arrival they located the 24-year-old male victim outside with a single gunshot wound to the head. The victim was transported to Henry Ford Allegiance Health and later transferred to Henry Ford in Detroit. Despite the serious injury, they remain in critical but stable condition.

Investigation led officers to identify 20-year-old Christian Byrd as the suspect. A warrant was issued on June 16th for Assault With Intent To Murder and Felony Firearm, though Byrd could not be immediately located.

During the search officers received information that Byrd had possibly fled to Tennessee, where he had family connections. Thursday, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service, Byrd was located in Shelby Township, Tennessee and was taken into custody.

He will be held pending extradition back to Michigan.

