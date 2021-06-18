Spartan Freshman Jaden Akins enjoying time on campus, excited for season

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jaden Akins arrived on Michigan State’s campus near the end of May. It’s been a busy few weeks for the freshman, but he tells News 10 it’s been a fun summer.

“I’ve been taking summer classes and getting to know everyone, but it’s been good so far,” Akins said in a Zoom meeting with the media Friday.

Akins bounced around during high school, but thanks to advice from former Spartan Tum Tum Nairn, he ended up at Sunrise Christian Academy.

He says he’s glad he landed in Kansas.

“It helped me grow a lot, being away from home, and the system I felt like was a college ready system and it got me ready for this... I feel like it was positive for me,” Akins said.

Akins says he’s been welcomed by the rest of the Spartans and already feels like part of the family.

“Everybody hangs out with everybody, and we’re all building a relationship with each other, there are no cliques, everyone’s together,” he said. “We’ve been watching the different NBA playoff games, and we’ve been to coach Izzo’s house and having team dinners and things like that, and in the weight room just having competitions and pushing each other and having that intensity flowing... It’s been good.”

Akins and fellow freshman Max Christie have developed a strong bond in East Lansing.

“Ever since we got here we’ve been hanging out every day,” Akins said. “Working out and pushing each other on the court and in the weight room.”

Akins says his goal for this season is to help the Spartans win Big Ten and National Championships. He also plans to play heavy minutes this winter.

