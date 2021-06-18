Sparrow releases 2021 first quarter drug report, deaths still rising

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday Sparrow Health System released the 2021 Q1 Office of the Medical Examiner Drug Report.

The quarter looks at data from January 1 to March 31.

Drug deaths are defined as those which result entirely or partially from the physiologic effects of acute toxicity. Therefore, included here are deaths that resulted from a combination of natural disease and acute intoxication such as lung disease complicated by opioid intoxication.

It does not include deaths by violence where the violent behavior may have been caused or contributed to by intoxication such as death due to an injury from a car crash.

The majority of the drug deaths reported are due to more than one substance.

Highlights of the report include:

Total drug-related deaths increased by 22.5% (9 more)

Opioid-related deaths increased by 28.1% (9 more)

Fentanyl-related deaths increased by 50% (11 more)

Cocaine-related deaths decreased by 36.3% (4 less)

Amphetamine/Methamphetamine-related deaths increased by 30% (3 more)

Benzodiazepine-related deaths increased by 175% (7 more)

MDMA (Ecstasy) contributed to 2 deaths in two counties in Q1 2021

Additionally, 71.4% of all drug-related deaths in Q1 2021were due to two or more substances.

24.4% of all opioid-related deaths in Q1 2021 also involved at least one benzodiazepine which is a 95.2% increase from Q1 2020

19.5% of all opioid-related deaths in Q1 2021also involved ethanol (alcohol)

18.4%of all drug-related deaths in Q1 2021involved ethanol (alcohol)

To determine the cause of death, the medical examiner assigned to the case determines which of the substances present played a causal role in the death, following an autopsy and review of records, including a toxicology report.

Almost all manners of death were accidental.

The full report can be read below.

