Police searching for vehicle thought to be involved in shooting on MLK in Jackson

By Jake Draugelis
Updated: 7 hours ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday night officers were dispatched to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and W. Euclid Ave. upon being notified of a shooting victim.

When officers arrived they discovered the 50-year-old male victim on the ground with a single gunshot wound to the head. The victim was alive, and was quickly transported to Henry Ford Allegiance Health where he remains in critical condition.

Investigators are searching for a silver Chevrolet HHR, which they believe may have been involved in the incident. As of this writing, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

