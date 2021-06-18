One dead in fire on Jackson’s Robinson St.

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Only days after a member of the community suffered a gunshot wound to the head in Robinson St. in Jackson, a structure fire on that street has taken a life.

Late Thursday morning the Jackson Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire in the 200 block of Robinson St.

Upon arrival a neighbor notified firefighters that the building’s resident was possibly inside. The firefighters were able to locate the 73-year-old home owner and resident, though they were already deceased. No one else was in the residence at the time of the fire.

The Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Division will assist as the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.