In My View 6/17/21: The confusing record of the Tigers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I’m confused by the Detroit Tigers 29-39 record.

Three sweeps on the road of three-game series at Houston, Seattle, and earlier this week Kansas City. Injuries have been an issue to be sure.

Home games have been somewhat of a struggle and the Central Division isn’t that great except for the dominant Chicago White Sox.

The Tigers are inconsistent to be sure and I guess that isn’t much of a surprise.

