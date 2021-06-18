Advertisement

MSU working with Facebook to stop deep fakes

Some deep fakes are made to be fun and amusing, while others are made maliciously.
Michigan State University's artificial intelligence experts are teaming up with Facebook for a new study to detect deep fakes.
Michigan State University’s artificial intelligence experts are teaming up with Facebook for a new study to detect deep fakes.
By Krystle Holleman
Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University’s artificial intelligence experts are teaming up with Facebook for a new study to detect deep fakes.

Deep fakes are photos or videos edited with advanced software to change the faces of the people in them. Some are easy to spot, but others are nearly impossible to distinguish even for computers. The quality of deep fakes varies depending on the software being used.

Some deep fakes are made to be fun and amusing, while others are made maliciously, including putting celebrities in compromising positions.

Artificial intelligence experts from MSU and Facebook are working on a unique approach to fighting deep fakes that will reverse-engineer the software used to create them.

This will make it easier to spot any deep fakes that were created with that software in the future.

Data from MSU can be found HERE.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

