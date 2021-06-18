MSU sets tuition change for the 2021-22 school year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday, The Michigan State University Board of Trustees approved budget guidelines for the 2021-22 fiscal year. The school is charging about two percent extra this year for tuition, and just under two percent for room and board.

The board of trustees voted 5-3 to raise tuition and voted unanimously to raise room and board costs. It’s a decision that was made over many months and one that the board says will benefit all students.

“You have to invest. costs go up, as you expand services for students, they go up, inflation is going up, and we need to make sure that students have access to that quality education,” said Dianne Byrum, MSU Board of Trustees Chairperson.

Raising tuition by 2% adds about 290 dollars extra for incoming resident first-year students, or $14,750 total in tuition.

“It means that the university can continue to invest in student support services. that’s mental health counseling, that’s advisors, curriculum advisors, so we make sure that they are persisting, meaning they are going to class, they’re getting their grades, they’re coming back the following year, and that they are graduating,” said Dianne Byrum, MSU Board of Trustees Chairperson.

A 1.95% room and board increase will also be in effect adding 204 dollars to the cost. The university also intends to boost financial aid by 3.8 million dollars. but, there’s an exception to this.

“Through a combination of financial aid sources and the distribution of emergency grants to students included in covid-19 legislation families with an annual income of less than $100,000 will not be impacted by this increase in 2021-22,” said Samuel Stanley, MSU President.

Even with the increase, the university will have the second lowest housing and dining rate in the big ten and fifth lowest among Michigan public universities, the board hopes this plan will give students and staff a better experience.

