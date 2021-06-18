Local 8th grader received $5,000 college scholarship

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One lucky eighth grader has been awarded $5,000 in college scholarship and it was all a surprise

Lansing’s Camdyn Arnett thought she was just receiving her 8th grade diploma Friday, but the school had other plans in mind. During her graduation ceremony she was surprised with a $5,000 in college scholarship.

Arnett said, “I was very surprised to get the scholarship but at the same time I was really excited because money for college is one of the things I had been questioning.”

The scholarship will ease fiancial worries for Arnett and her family

”I do want to go to college, I do want to go to a good college and money is something I was starting to think about.”

Arnett’s mom said, “If she is able to win scholarships then that is less than what I have to worry about for her future as far as student loan debt.”

Arnett was one of four people nationwide chosen for the 2021 collegebound scholarship. The scholarship committee takes into account academic performance, community involvement, and a written essay.

Arnett said she hopes to focus on writing and art as she enters high school and soon enough college.

Arnett said, “I’ve thought about it and I feel like the best way I can put the career that I want is “Creator””

Camdyn has also served as a member of the national junior honor society for more than a year.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

