Lifted restrictions doesn’t mean full capacity for certain restaurants, staffing shortages cited

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state of Michigan is about to turn the corner on returning to normal. On Tuesday, June 22, the health department is allowing all coronavirus restrictions to be lifted.

Many restaurant owners are excited, but one told News 10 the change doesn’t mean much for them.

Leo’s Lodge’s general manager told News 10 the lifted restrictions won’t make a difference for them, as they still won’t be able to return to their normal operations because of staffing issues.

“We will not be able to open up at 100 percent capacity because we don’t have enough staff to accommodate that, we don’t want to overwork the staff that we do have they are working as hard as possible as it is right now; We need to maintain a healthy work environment,” said Leo’s Lodge General Manager, Wendie Duggan.

Duggan told News 10 they only have around 70% of their staff positions filled and without the remaining 30 percent, they can’t run a fully-functioning business.

“We keep trying to set up interviews and get staff, but as the unemployment continues that will be a struggle,” Duggan said.

Duggan feels the extra $300 bonus that people are getting while collecting unemployment is making it more difficult for her to hire staff, but one man who is currently collecting unemployment disagrees.

He stated, “I do not believe the extra money is keeping people from returning to work. If companies increase their pay, they would probably see a lot more interested workers.”

“It’s been an ongoing struggle to get people in, we are running on limited hours just to make sure our staff gets a break,” Duggan said.

In order to try and help relieve these employers, the Michigan House passed a bill that would eliminate the 300 dollar federal unemployment bonus because they feel it would help things return to normal.

“I think that will definitely help all the industries not just the restaurant industry I think that has affected industries across the board,” Duggan said.

The unemployed person we spoke with told us they have been trying to find work, but when a job is only paying $10-$12 dollars an hour and the cost of things are rising, people like him can’t keep up.

